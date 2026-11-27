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Arsenal have parted ways with head coach Renee Slegers by mutual consent, only 18 months after she guided the Gunners to Women's Champions League glory. Six straight home draws have left the club sixth in the Women's Super League (WSL), 12 points behind leaders Chelsea, and director of women's football Clare Wheatley has admitted results have been below the expected level.

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Slegers and assistant leave Arsenal

Slegers has left alongside assistant coach Aaron D'Antino, who had been part of the coaching staff since August 2018. Assistant coach Melissa Clarke-Reed will take charge of the team in the meantime, with the search for a permanent successor already under way.

"It was an extremely difficult decision to part ways with Renee, who has led the team with dedication and commitment throughout her time here," Wheatley said in a club statement. She added: "After careful reflection, it is clear that results have been below the expected level, and change is necessary."

A historic winless run

This season, Arsenal went five WSL games without a win for the first time in their history, according to Sky Sports. They are eight points off the third and final Champions League spot, and have scored only 11 goals in 11 league games.

Slegers' side were booed off after a goalless draw with West Ham on Sunday. "I love the club. I'm very passionate about this group of players, we're going through a very, very difficult time, and I take my responsibilities, because the results haven't been good enough," she said after the game.

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From interim boss to European champion

Slegers, who had signed a new contract running until 2029, took over on an interim basis in October 2024 after Jonas Eidevall resigned. She then led Arsenal to a 1-0 win over Barcelona in the Champions League final on May 24, 2025, before winning the FIFA Women's Champions Cup in February 2026.

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"Renee is a wonderful person who has made a significant contribution to Arsenal, playing an integral role in some of the most historic achievements in the club's history, including our Champions League and FIFA Champions Cup successes," said chief executive Richard Garlick in the club statement.

Clarke-Reed tasked with reviving Arsenal

Clarke-Reed must now revive a squad who were strengthened by the summer arrivals of Georgia Stanway and Ona Batlle, but have struggled for goals all season.

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"Our ambition is to compete for and win major trophies consistently, and our recent results have led us to conclude that a change is necessary to give us the best opportunity to achieve those goals," Garlick added.