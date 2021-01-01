Chan 2021: 'Zambia must approach Namibia with fierce competitiveness' - Kamanga

Chipolopolo will be up against the Brave Warriors as Tanzania and Guinea battle in the other decisive group game

Football Association of Zambia president Andrew Kamanga has urged the players to take Namibia’s African Nations Championship game with a competitive mind on Wednesday.

Zambia drew the last game against Guinea and are yet to confirm a place in the quarter-finals and that is the reason the FAZ supremo wants the next game to be played with the highest level of competitiveness.

“The job is not yet done for the group stages as three teams still have a chance to crawl out of Group D,” Kamanga said as was quoted by FAZ’s Facebook page.

“We have urged the team not to be complacent and approach the Namibia match with a fierce competitiveness that will ensure Zambia crosses to the quarterfinal.

“On the evidence of the last two matches, we are confident that they will finish the job and sail to the quarterfinals. Winning comprehensively against Namibia has the added incentive of retaining Limbe as the team base for their quarterfinal and hopefully semi-final.

“We can only wish our boys all the best in the game against Namibia.”

Zambia national team head coach Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic had described their second game against Guinea as a clash of titans. Chipolopolo had started the campaign brightly after beating 2-0 before the stalemate against Syli National.

As Zambia will be battling already eliminated Brave Warriors, Tanzania and Guinea will clash in another decisive encounter of the group.

The president also talked about the importance of coaching education that has been rolled over by the federation. The next phase of training will involve FAZ candidates completing the programme at the National Sports Development Centre in Lusaka.

“Fifty candidates, notably some active footballers enlisted for this program among them Winstone Kalengo, Mwape Mwelwa, Kennedy Nketani and Jimmy Chisenga. It is always encouraging to see active players begin to look beyond their playing days,” Kamanga added.

“These programs will be continuously held but most importantly beyond just training, we want to breed coaches that can take our game to the next level.”

The Caf C Licence course – which had 30 candidates - also attracted active footballers and retired ones including William Njobvu, Henry Banda, Brian Lubaba, Satchmo Chakawa and Clive Mwale.