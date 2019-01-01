Champions League semi-finals: Fixtures, live streams & how to watch
The quest for continental glory is heating up with the Champions League moving into the semi-final phase.
Heavyweights Barcelona are favourites to get their hands on the trophy after knocking out Manchester United in the quarter-finals.
Tottenham, on the other hand, have emerged as outsiders to win the competition after defeat Man City, while Liverpool will fancy their chances of returning to the final after seeing off Porto in the last eight.
Meanwhile, Ajax are ultimate dark horses after outsing both Real Madrid and Juventus.
As Europe's premier club competition begins the business of deciding the last two, Goal brings you everything you need to know about the fixtures, results and how to watch the action.
Champions League semi-finals fixtures & results
This season's Champions League semi-finals will kick off on April 30, 2019 when Tottenham host Ajax at home and May 1, 2019 when Liverpool travel to Barcelona.
The games will be followed by return legs roughly one week later.
You can see the full breakdown of fixtures and results in the table below.
|Team 1
|Agg.
|Team 2
|1st Leg
|2nd Leg
|Tottenham
|-
|Ajax
|April 30
|May 8
|Barcelona
|-
|Liverpool
|May 1
|May 7
All games are scheduled to kick off at 8pm BST ( 3pm EST ).
TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch
In the UK, Champions League semi-final matches will be available to watch live on TV via BT Sport , who also offer an online streaming service through their app.
In the US, viewers are able to watch the Champions League semi-final games on TV through the Univision network (which includes Univision Deportes, UniMas and Galavision) or TNT USA . Alternatively, fuboTV offer coverage of all games, with a seven-day free trial available.
You can see which channels will be showing each game in the list below.
April 30, 2019 - Tottenham vs Ajax
- UK TV channel: BT Sport 2
- UK online stream: BT Sport app
- US TV channel: Univision Deportes / TNT
- US online stream: Univision Deportes En Vivo / B/R Live
May 1, 2019 - Barcelona vs Liverpool
- UK TV channel: BT Sport 2
- UK online stream: BT Sport app
- US TV channel: Univision Deportes / TNT
- US online stream: B/R Live / Univision Deportes En Vivo
May 7, 2019 - Liverpool vs Barcelona
- UK TV channel: BT Sport 2
- UK online stream: BT Sport app
- US TV channel: Univision Deportes / TNT
- US online stream: Univision Deportes En Vivo / B/R Live
May 8, 2019 - Ajax vs Tottenham
- UK TV channel: BT Sport 2
- UK online stream: BT Sport app
- US TV channel: Univision Deportes / TNT
- US online stream: Univision Deportes En Vivo / B/R Live
When is the Champions League final?
There is no need for a semi-final draw as it was already done during the quarter-final draw, so we have an idea of how the two will look, as you can see below.
- Semi-final One: Ajax vs Tottenham
- Semi-final Two: Barcelona vs Liverpool
Winners of the semi-finals will contest the 2019 Champions League final on June 1, 2019 . That game will be played at the Wanda Metropolitano, which is the home stadium of Atletico Madrid.