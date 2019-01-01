Champions League group stage: Real Madrid paired with PSG, Liverpool face Napoli & draw in full

The Ligue 1 champions will face the La Liga giants while the Reds will match up with Carlo Ancelotti's side in the group stage once again

will face in the group stage of the after they were paired together Group A in the draw, which took place in on Thursday.

The two clubs have been linked over the pursuit of PSG star Neymar, with Real Madrid mooted as one of the Brazilian suitors.

The pair will be joined by Belgian top-flight runners-up and Turkish Super Lig winners .

Reigning champions will see a familiar face in Group E, having been paired up with , who they narrowly pipped to make the knockout stages last season. Austrian champions Salzburg has been picked as the third team in that group while Belgian champions rounded out the group.

Group F will feature a difficult slate, with reigning champions joined by Bundesliga runners-up , Antonio Conte's and Slavia Prague.

Elsewhere have been drawn with in Group B, with Greek giants Olympiacos placed in their group alongside .

The 2018-19 semi-finalists will face in Group H and are joined by and .

Group C will feature another group stage re-match, as will face Shakhtar for the second straight year. The two are joined by and GNK Dinamo.

Meanwhile in Group D will match up against , and .

Group G features Zenit, , and .

Article continues below

The group stage of the 2019-20 edition of the Champions League kicks off on September 17 and 18, with teams competing in six matchdays until early December as they attempt to progress to the knockout stage.

More to follow...

Champions League 2019-20 groups

Group A Group B Group C Group D Paris Saint-Germain Bayern Munich Manchester City Juventus Real Madrid Tottenham Atletico Madrid Club Brugge Olympiacos GNK Dinamo Bayer Leverkusen Galatasaray Red Star Atalanta Lokomotiv Moscow