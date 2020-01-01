Champions League final & Milan derby among most streamed DAZN events in 2019

UEFA's flagship club event dominated the top 10, with a number of boxing bouts also proving popular among streamers around the world

The final between Premier League heavyweights and was one of the most streamed on DAZN globally in 2019, alongside the boxing rematch between Anthony Joshua and Andy Ruiz.

Jurgen Klopp's Reds were triumphant against their rivals in the game in Madrid, with goals from Mohamed Salah and Divock Origi ensuring the Merseysiders got their hands on the trophy for the sixth time.

In fact, five games from UEFA's premier club competition made the top 10 for the year, the semi-final matches involving Liverpool, , and Tottenham proving particularly popular among streamers.

However, the biggest draw of the year was undoubtedly the much-anticipated showdown between Joshua and Ruiz, as the British heavyweight exacted revenge on the Mexican in .

Top 10 most streamed events on DAZN in 2019

Rank Event Date 1 Ruiz vs Joshua II December 7 2 Champions League final: Tottenham vs Liverpool June 1 3 Champions League semi-final: Liverpool vs Barcelona May 7 4 Canelo vs Kovalev November 2 5 KSI vs Logan Paul II November 9 6 Champions League: Tottenham vs October 1 7 vs September 21 8 Champions League semi-final: Ajax vs Tottenham May 8 9 Champions League semi-final: Barcelona vs Liverpool May 1 10 Canelo vs Jacobs May 4

Indeed, a number of boxing bouts feature in the top 10, such as Canelo Alvarez's fights against Sergey Kovalev and Daniel Jacobs.

It will come as little surprise to boxing fans to learn that the sensational professional debuts of YouTubers Logan Paul and KSI in their grudge rematch, made the top five.

That fight - KSI vs Logan Paul II - took place on November 9, with KSI winning through split decision, and followed the lucrative white-collar amateur bout between the pair which was fought the year before.

Which sports were most popular on DAZN?

Rank Sport Consumption (hours) 1 Football 314.6 million 2 Baseball 38.1 million 3 Motorsport 37.9 million 4 American Football 37.2 million 5 Boxing 22.6 million

While the Ruiz vs Joshua II fight was the most streamed event on DAZN in 2019, football was actually the most popular sport to stream, with over 300 million hours watched by viewers.

Baseball followed football with people taking in 38 million hours, while Motorsport and American Football were not far behind. Boxing accounted for 22.6 million hours of streaming.

In total, more than 100 events each surpassed one million streams during the year.

Which devices did people use to watch DAZN?

Rank Sport Percentage 1 Mobile 26 per cent 2 Set-top box / Streaming stick 23 per cent 3 Smart TV 21 per cent 4 Desktop 17 per cent 5 Games console 13 per cent

More and more streamers are doing so via their mobile devices, with 26 per cent of DAZN subscribers watching events that way.

Streaming sticks and set-top boxes follow in terms of popularity at 23%, with Smart TVs accounting for 21%.

Desktop devices, such as PCs were used 17% of the time and games consoles such as PlayStation 4s and Xbox Ones are also popular devices for streaming.