Champions League & Europa League broadcasters: Which UK & US TV channels are showing the UEFA competition?

The Champions League group stage makes an anticipated return in September, and here's how you can catch all the action on television and live stream

The has returned with heavyweights such as , , , , and more all battling it out to be crowned Europe's best.

Liverpool are defending champions heading into the new season after defeating 2-0 in the final in Madrid, and will be looking to add a historic seventh European crown to their trophy cabinet.

Group A is already looking to be one of the most exciting match-ups, with Real Madrid and set to battle it out in the group stage. This year's so-called Group of Death comes in the form of Group F, which involves Barcelona, , and Slavia Prague.

Goal brings you everything you need to know about which TV channels are showing Champions League games in the United Kingdom and the United States and where you can stream matches live online.

Champions League 2019-20 football on UK TV

In the UK, BT Sport is the exclusive broadcaster for Champions League football action.

UK TV channel UK online stream BT Sport BT Sport Live Sky Sports 128

Games will be shown on BT Sport 1, BT Sport 2, BT Sport 3 and BT Sport Extra.

Matches will also be streamed on BT Sport Live.

Champions League 2019-20 football on US TV

In the US, Champions League football will be shown on Turner Sports (TNT) and Univision Deportes.

US online stream US online stream TNT / Univision Deportes Fubo TV / B/R Live

Streaming will be available on B/R Live and Fubo TV with subscription.

2019-20 football on UK TV

In the UK, BT Sport is the television broadcaster for Europa League matches.

UK TV channel UK online stream BT Sport 2 BT Sport Live

Like their Champions League coverage, they will provide all the UEL action on BT Sport 2 while a livestream of the matches will be available on BT Sport Live.

Europa League 2019-20 football on US TV

In the US, TNT and Univision will broadcast the Europa League action.

US TV channel US online stream Univision NOW Fubo TV / B/R Live

Streaming will be available on B/R Live and Fubo TV with subscription.