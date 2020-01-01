Champions League-chasing Man City show squad strength ahead of season-defining week

After beating FA Cup finalists Everton, City now face a Champions League tie against Swedish champions Goteborg, with Arsenal sandwiched in between

When beat on Sunday, Toffees manager Willie Kirk could have been forgiven for feeling a bit jealous of his opposite number, Gareth Taylor.

While Kirk had just four outfield players on his bench, his squad hit heavily by injuries, and World Cup winners were among the five substitutes Taylor introduced in a 3-0 win.

“I think it’s probably the strongest squad I’ve ever been a part of,” Caroline Weir, who assisted all three of City’s goals at Walton Hall Park, said after the game.

“We know we’ve got quality players in different positions that are going to pop up at the right time. Three different goalscorers [today] - that’s the good thing about such a big squad and such a quality squad.”

There was no better time for that squad depth to come to the fore and show its worth. Sunday’s clash with , who took City to extra time in the FA Cup final last month, was the beginning of a big 10 days for Taylor’s side.

On Wednesday, they take on Swedish champions Goteborg in the last 32 of the Women’s Champions League. A clash against fellow Women’s title-contenders will follow, before the second leg of that European tie just days later.

But City, like Chelsea, have assembled a squad with this depth and strength because they don’t only harbour ambitions of going all the way in Europe’s premier competition, but in every competition.

Against Everton, Jill Scott, ’s second most-capped player of all time, was starting her first WSL game of the season. Janine Beckie, an Olympic Bronze medallist with Canada, was starting her first for two months. Meanwhile, Gemma Bonner, a two-time WSL title winner, was back in the centre of defence after two games on the bench.

The latter two ended the game on the scoresheet as City secured a big result over a difficult opponent. After an inconsistent start to their league campaign, they are now up to fourth in the table.

“We knew that we were going to have to mix things up a little bit, but the players on the pitch who started coped more than well enough,” Taylor said.

There was some bad news for his side, with Rose Lavelle going off injured at half-time and emerging from the interval on crutches.

But there was also some good news on the injury front as Lauren Hemp returned for the first time since suffering a hamstring injury in August.

“I don’t think anyone can really imagine the effect [her return] has had,” Taylor explained of the England international.

“For me, she’s one of the top wingers in Europe, let alone in the WSL. She’s a quality player. To get her back now is like getting a new player. It’s really exciting.”

Hemp’s return was perfectly timed given the number and the importance of the games coming City’s way. It would certainly not be an overstatement to call it a potentially season-defining period.

Goteborg have won nine of their last 10 games and will go into their last-32 clash against City with real momentum.

But, thanks to the depth of their team, the Manchester club will go into that tie having been able to rest the likes of Sam Mewis, their World Cup-winning ‘Tower of Power’, and Chloe Kelly, one of the star players of their season so far.

The importance of the Arsenal game that follows is huge, too. City are currently five points off the WSL’s pacesetters, , and four points behind the Gunners. Anything but a win in that game would not be definitive in their title chase, but it would be a significant blow.

They may go into that game off the back of a trip to but, with the depth that was on show this weekend, the impact of that journey won’t be as great as it would be for some teams.

The clash with Birmingham that closes their year is just as crucial. The Blues have shown huge improvement under Carla Ward, and Taylor’s side have already slipped up against teams they would be expected to beat this season, such as and Reading.

Times like these are exactly what City built this squad for. On Sunday, they passed their first test. Now, there are four more to come.