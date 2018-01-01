Champions League: Borussia Dortmund's first-place finish thrills Achraf Hakimi

The Bundesliga leaders ended the Champions League group stage with a win over Monaco that put them at the summit of Group A

Achraf Hakimi is delighted by Borussia Dortmund's 2-0 victory over Monaco that saw them progress to the Champions League knockout round as group winners.

Raphael Guerreiro's goals in each half of Tuesday's encounter at Stade Louis II guided Lucien Favre's men to a comfortable win over their hosts.

The result moved the German giants levelled on points with Atletico Madrid - 13 points after six matches - but they progressed as Group A leaders on goal difference.

And Hakimi who was in action for entire duration is glad that they scaled the first round hurdles successfully with four wins and just a defeat in six matches.

" Good win to finish the first round as group leaders and going into Champions League last 16," Hakimi tweeted

Buena Victoria para acabar la 1 fase como líderes de grupo y pasar a los octavos de final de la #UCL #trabajoenequipo 🐝 pic.twitter.com/FFZsEqG1sb — Achraf Hakimi (@AchrafHakimi) December 11, 2018

The Real Madrid loanee has been impressive for the Black and Yellows in the elite European tournament this term. According to stats, he has offered much in helping to keep Dortmund's defence stingy [only two goals conceded], just as much as he contributes to the attack.