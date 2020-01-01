Chabinga: Super League champions Nkana FC send coach on indefinite leave after Bantu draw

The Red Devils have registered unconvincing results recently which has seen irked fans demand change at the technical bench

Zanmbian champions Nkana FC have sent head coach Manfred Chabinga on indefinite leave.

The club has not provided reasons why the tactician has been temporarily relieved of his duties but the development came just after a 0-0 draw at home against Bantu FC in the Caf on at home.

Bantu frustrated the Zambian champions, who looked disjointed on all fronts in an important game. Given that Nkana had pulled off a 1-0 away win on November 29, which assured them of a place in the first round of the continental tournament, but the Sunday performance was far from being impressive.

“Nkana Football Club coach Manfred Chabinga has been sent on an indefinite leave with immediate effect,” a statement by the club obtained by Goal read.

“Nkana FC will give more details on the matter to the public in due course.”

The Red Devils have had poor shows on the pitch in all competitions that they have featured in, in the last one month.

On October 31, Nkana were defeated by Forest 2-0 in a league encounter before they drew 0-0 against Lumwana Radiants on November 4.

The Lumwana Radiants stalemate was followed by a 1-0 win over Kabwe Warriors three days later before they were humbled 5-0 by Green Buffaloes on November 18.

They last engaged in a Super League game on November 22 where they were held to a 1-1 draw by Zanaco.

The defeat to Green Buffaloes irked Nkana’s fans and one of them invaded the pitch and engaged in a physical confrontation with Chabinga. The Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) condemned the issue and promised to apply possible sanctions over the incidence.

“The Football Association of Zambia has noted with concern the events surrounding the FAZ/MTN week five fixture between Green Buffaloes and Nkana at Nkoloma Stadium,” FAZ said.

“An unidentified soccer fan breached all security protocols to attack Nkana coach Chabinga triggering a fightback from the Nkana bench.

“We fought so hard to get fans back into the stadia and will not allow hooliganism to ruin our desire to have spectators at stadia.”

Nkana fans are known to have a lot of influence on the decisions of management, especially on matters regarding poor results.

Before the current season began, the Red Devils saw two Kenyan players, Musa Mohamed and Duncan Otieno, leave as their contracts were not renewed.

The duo joined Lusaka Dynamos after winning the title in a tightly contested season.