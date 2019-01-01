CFL 2019: Antonio Vicuna - Mohun Bagan should have won Kolkata derby 1-0!

The Mariners' boss confessed fitness issues still riddled the team as he decided against risking striker Salva Chamorro...

Antonio 'Kibu' Vicuna appeared a tad less excited than he would have imagined himself to be before his maiden Kolkata derby. His side drew 0-0 on Sunday in the 2019 Calcutta Football League (CFL).



"I am upset because I wanted to win. But I am happy with the way we played. I think it should have been 1-0 in our favour according to me. (VP) Suhair, or (Alexander) Romario should have scored," the Spanish coached bemoaned.



"It was a very tough match for both teams. In my opinion, we got more chances to score. But generally, I am happy with the way we played. In the second half it was more equal but in the first half we had the ball more and played more. It was a fantastic atmosphere today. I think the supporters saw a good match," he analysed the game.



Vicuna reiterated the issues he faced with his squad's fitness level, a point he has been harping on ever since taking over in July. "Yes we could have won but it has been just two months (with me). We are improving. We are creating chances. I am happy with players and the good thing is that you can recognise our style. My players work hundred percent everyday."



Striker Salva Chamorro stayed on the bench and never came on. He explained why, "We are playing every three days so we have to sometimes change the team. Salva played too many games. In this match our tactics suited more with one number nine."



VP Suhair led the line and Vicuna expected more out of the Kerala-born striker. "I think it is true that Suhair missed chances but he played a good match, kept the ball and created chances. He was a problem for East Bengal defenders. A striker must score goals that is true but he played well overall.



"We are working on our finishing in practice. I would have been upset if we didn't create chances because that is the most important thing. Yes finishing is a concern for sure but we are improving."



There was also praise for teenage midfielder Sk. Sahil, who gave a good account of himself on his derby debut. "Sahil has the material to become a good player. He is technically good but tactically he has to improve. I am very happy that an academy player is playing is the starting XI."



Vicuna also reserved some words of appreciation for the opposing camp. "They have many good players and not just Jaime (Santos). Marcos de la Espada is a very good player. Their other foreigners are also good," he said.



After four rounds, Mohun Bagan are nowhere near the title race. Instead, with just five points in their kitty, the Green and Maroons are placed eighth, two points above the relegation zone.