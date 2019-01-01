Celtic legend Petrov wants Tierney saga wrapped up as Arsenal see £25m bid knocked back

The former Hoops midfielder is hoping to see a long-running transfer episode brought to a close so that those at Parkhead know where they stand

legend Stiliyan Petrov is looking to see the Kieran Tierney transfer saga “resolved as soon as possible”, with interest from proving to be an unwelcome distraction.

Goal has learned that a £25 million ($31m) bid from the Gunners for the highly-rated left-back has been rejected.

Those at Emirates Stadium have raised the stakes from an initial offer of £15m ($19m), but they are still falling short of Celtic’s valuation.

A long-running episode is doing nobody any favours, with Arsenal facing criticism for refusing to pay the going rate while Tierney is left in limbo wondering where he will be playing his football in 2019-20.

Celtic legend Petrov is among those clinging to the hope that a definitive decision is close, with heavyweight outfits in and unable to draw up future plans as things stand.

He told the Sunday Post: “There comes a point in the careers of footballers that they weigh things up and make important decisions.

“Kieran Tierney may be in that position in this transfer window.

“If he goes, then the club will get excellent money for him. If he stays, then they are holding on to a quality footballer.

“But these are the kind of matters that you want resolved as soon as possible. It’s important to know where you stand and what needs to be done.”

With no agreement reached with Arsenal for Tierney, Celtic are no nearer to knowing what their transfer budget is for the current window.

That is frustrating Neil Lennon and a demanding fan base, with patience now the order of the day at Parkhead.

Petrov, who left the Hoops for in 2006, added: “The manager will be assessing all options available to him, and the club will be working hard behind the scenes to provide him with targets to consider. It is a long, and often complicated, process.

“You need to identify the right person, and then if he is attached to a club, negotiate a transfer fee, and then the player and agent’s fees.

“That’s why you need to be patient. I understand that the supporters want to see new players being brought in and money being spent. That is only natural.

“But there has to be a proper sense of responsibility and professionalism.

“Going out and bringing someone in if you are not 100% sure is not the right way to go about things.

“Eventually, that way of thinking and operating will come back to you in a negative way.”