Celtic 2019 pre-season: Friendlies, transfers, rumours & Scottish Premiership fixtures

Here is your complete guide to the Bhoys' 2019-20 pre-season and matches, dates, venues and all you need to know about their summer

will begin the 2019-20 season in high spirits, having won the last nine domestic trophies on offer in .

The target of Neil Lennon’s side this time around, however, is to equal history by winning a ninth-straight Scottish Premiership title, taking them to the brink of the elusive 10-in-a-row.

The Parkhead side will have to prepare hard because across the city Steven Gerrard’s are mustering their forces to prevent another sweep of silverware from the East End, but there is little doubt that the Hoops go into the coming campaign very much the side in the ascendancy once more.

Here is your complete guide to Celtic’s 2019-20 pre-season and Scottish Premiership fixtures, with dates, venues and all you need to know about their summer preparations.

Celtic pre-season fixtures

Date Match Time (UK / US ET) Venue Jun 26 SK Pinkafeld 6:30pm / 1:30pm Sportplatz, Pinkafeld, Jun 29 Wiener SC 6pm / 1pm Sportclub - Platz, Vienna, Austria Jul 2 St Gallen 7:30pm / 2:30pm Stadion Kybunpark, St Gallen, Jul 13 3pm / 10am Celtic Park, Glasgow

Celtic confirmed in April that they would be heading back to central Europe for their latest pre-season camp. They will jet out to Austria for a training retreat in late June and will play fixtures against SC Pinkafeld and Wiener SC before tackling Swiss side St Gallen on July 2.

Once back on home soil, they have a home friendly with Coupe de winners Rennes on July 13 to look forward to.

Celtic 2019-20 transfer activity

The chief area that Celtic are set to strengthen in the summer is the defence, and it is believed that they are looking to for reinforcements. ’s Fikayo Tomori and Ipswich right-back Dylan Crowe are two of the players they have been linked with lately.

Patrick Roberts, the winger, who has previously been at the club on loan and has a particularly strong friendship with Kieran Tierney, has been linked with a switch back to Celtic, but it seems likelier that they will be beaten to him.

The Hoops have also been linked with a potential move for a centre forward this summer, with Bournemouth’s Lys Mousset and Rekeem Harper of WBA targets.

Celtic are set to lose three players at the end of their loan deals, the most notable of which was Leicester centre-back Filip Benkovic. Meanwhile, right-back Jeremy Toljan will return to and Ollie Burke will go back to .

Dedryck Boyata, meanwhile, will make a Bosman move to outfit Hertha, while bit-part players Emilio Izaguirre and Scott Allan will leave at the end of their contracts. Allan already has a deal with Scottish Premiership outfit Hibs.

Transfer activity in

None

Transfer activity out

Position Player Transferred to Fee Date CB Filip Benkovic Leicester loan end Jun 30 RB Jeremy Toljan Dortmund loan end Jun 30 LW Oliver Burke WBA loan end Jun 30 CB Dedryck Boyata free Jul 1 CM Scott Allan Hibs free Jul 1

Celtic 2019-20 Scottish Premiership fixtures

Celtic's quest for a record-equalling ninth successive Scottish Premiership title will begin on Saturday, August 3.

Neil Lennon's men will discover where they are playing on that date on Friday, June 21, when the fixture lists for all four Scottish senior leagues are unveiled.

By that point, Celtic will hope to have won through two qualifying matches in the , though they are boosted by the fact that they will be seeded for both. Fixtures for those games will fall on a Tuesday or Wednesday every week commencing July 9 and they will not have a single midweek off until September if they go all the way to the group stage.

Participation in Europe means that Celtic are excused from the group stages of the League Cup, which they will enter in the second round.

Meanwhile, like all Premiership sides, they will enter the Scottish Cup in the fourth round, which will take place in January.