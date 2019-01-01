'Ceballos is a very good player' - Emery praises midfielder ahead of potential loan move

Amid reports the midfielder is set to arrive from Real Madrid, the manager discussed the Spain international

head coach Unai Emery voiced his admiration for 's Dani Ceballos, who is reportedly poised to join the Premier League side.

The Madrid midfielder Ceballos is on the verge of completing a season-long loan move to Arsenal, with the Gunners will paying a loan fee for the 22-year-old, while also covering his wages - believed to be around £3m a year.

It has been a slow transfer window for Arsenal, who have been linked with full-back Kieran Tierney, teenager William Saliba and star Wilfried Zaha.

Asked about international Ceballos on the eve of Tuesday's International Champions Cup clash against Madrid in Maryland, Emery told reporters: "We were speaking about the possibility to sign one player on loan and we have different names.

"The club was working on that. Ceballos is a very good player, I know him from Betis at the beginning and also at Real Madrid.

"He played very well with the under-21s, they won with his national team in this competition."

Arsenal head into Tuesday's match having won all three of their pre-season games in the United States.

The Gunners have beaten 3-0, 2-1 and 3-0 with a number of their youngsters impressing, including Eddie Nketiah, who has provided three goals so far.

"We started to play against with a lot of young players and progressively we are using less minutes and to share with the experienced players," Emery said when asked about Arsenal's young players.

"It depends on the matches. Tomorrow, at the beginning I want to take more minutes with the players thinking about our progress for the first match against Newcastle.

"But also, we are going to use some young players at the beginning or during the match to continue trying with this difficult capacity against Real Madrid."

After facing Real Madrid, Arsenal will face in the Emirates Cup in London on Sunday before visiting Angers and to conclude their pre-season.

The Gunners will then begin the Premier League campaign at Newcastle on August 11.