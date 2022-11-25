News Matches
CBF Al-Wahda Challenge Cup: Chelsea to take on Aston Villa in Abu Dhabi during World Cup break

Ritabrata Banerjee
11:11 GMT+3 25/11/2022
Mason Mount Chelsea Aston Villa 2021-22
Chelsea and Aston Villa are all set to compete in the CBF Al Wahda Challenge Cup in Abu Dhabi during the World Cup break on December 11.
  • Chelsea and Aston Villa to take on each other in Abu Dhabi
  • Both clubs to hold training camps in Abu Dhabi before the match
  • Al Nahyan stadium to host the game

WHAT HAPPENED? Premier League sides Chelsea and Aston Villa will head to the UAE during the World Cup break before the 2022/23 season restarts after the World Cup. Both teams will compete with each other for the inaugural CBF Al-Wahda Challenge Cup at the Al Nahyan stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Al Nahyan stadium is the home of Abu Dhabi-based club Al Wahda FC.

Chelsea, six-time champions of England, and Aston Villa will also hold training camps for their players before the game on December 11.

Fans can buy tickets to watch Chelsea and Aston Villa in the CBF Al Wahda Challenge Cup here.

STORY IN TWO PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT? Aston Villa, under Unai Emery, have enjoyed an upturn in form and are currently 12th in the Premier League while Graham Potter's Chelsea are eighth on the table.

