Casemiro hails 'top-quality' Antony & insists he's already 'very happy' at Manchester United

Casemiro has hailed his new Manchester United team-mate Antony as a "top quality" talent while insisting he's already "very happy" at Old Trafford.

Casemiro made slow start at United

Lauded his compatriot Antony

Set to face Sheriff Tiraspol next in UEL

WHAT HAPPENED? Casemiro has made a slow start to life in Manchester, having joined from Spanish giants Real Madrid in the summer transfer window. Fellow Brazil international Antony also arrived from Ajax, and the midfielder is delighted that he is now also able to work with a mercurial talent at club level.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I think it's really important to have such a quality player here [as Antony] with us." Casemiro said to Manchester United's official website. "I knew him from the national team already. He'd played with us in Brazil, it's always important to have players of Antony's level."

He added on his own first few weeks at Old Trafford: "I've been made to feel comfortable here from the first day. I'm really happy with my team-mates, they're always helping me. The coaching team always explaining things clearly to me, I'm doing really well and am very happy."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Antony enjoyed a dream goalscoring debut in a 3-1 home win over Arsenal on September 4 after being handed a surprise start, but Casemiro was benched in three successive games before finally making Erik ten Hag's lineup for the first time in a 1-0 Europa League defeat to Real Sociedad last week.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR CASEMIRO? The Brazilian will look to earn his second successive start when the Red Devils take on Sheriff Tiraspol in Europa League on Thursday.