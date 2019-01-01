Cardiff vs Liverpool: TV channel, live stream, squad news & preview

The Reds will be expecting another three points against Neil Warnock's side on Sunday but both teams need the points so expect a tense affair

Anything but a victory here for would be a terrible result for Jurgen Klopp's men as the Anfield club continue to chase their first league title in 29 years.

With just four games left for the Reds to play, the title is within touching distance but they face a tricky fixture against survival-chasing who have been boosted by a recent three points against .

Neil Warnock's side beat Brighton 2-0 on Tuesday night and they will be hoping that postiive result combined with home support here against Liverpool can propel them to further points on Sunday.

Game Cardiff City vs Liverpool Date Sunday, April 21 Time 4pm BST / 11am EST Stream (US) fubo TV (7-day free trial)

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In the United States (US), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (7-day free trial).

New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

US TV channel Online stream NBC Sports Live fubo TV (7-day free trial)

In the United Kingdom (UK), the game will be broadcast on Sky Sports and online and on mobile via Sky Go.

UK TV channel Online stream Sky Sports Premier League/Main Event Sky Go

Squads & Team News

Position Cardiff City squad Goalkeepers Etheridge, Smithies, Murphy Defenders Ecuele Manga, Bamba, Connolly, Cunningham, Bennett, Peltier, Richards, Morrison Midfielders Arter, Camarasa, Ralls, Paterson, Gunnarsson, Bacuna, O'Keefe, Damour, Harris, Reid Forwards Murphy, Hoilett, Mendez-Laing, Zohore, Ward, Healey, Niasse

Warnock has a full squad to choose from with no injury concerns or suspension issues to deal with.

Potential Cardiff XI: Etheridge, Peltier, Morrison, Ecuele Manga, Bennett, Gunnarsson, Arter, Camarasa, Hoilett, Niasse, Murphy

Position Liverpool squad Goalkeepers Alisson, Mignolet, Kelleher Defenders Van Dijk, Moreno, Matip, Robertson Alexander-Arnold, Lovren, Phillips Midfielders Fabinho, Wijnaldum, Milner, Henderson, Oxlade-Chamberlain Forwards Mane, Salah, Firmino, Sturridge, Shaqiri, Origi

Joe Gomez made his first appearance in four months on Wednesday night against and could be a candidate to start against Cardiff.

Dejan Lovren is also expected to be fit after overcoming recent illness, while Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain also has an outside chance of making an appearance after finally overcoming his latest injury struggles.

Potential Liverpool XI: Alisson, Robertson, Van Dijk, Matip, Alexander-Arnold, Fabinho, Wijnaldum, Henderson, Mane, Firmino, Salah

Betting & Match Odds

Liverpool are the overwhelming favourites at 1/5 with Bet365 . Cardiff are 16/1 while a draw is priced at 13/2.

Click here to see more offers for the game, including goalscoring markets, correct score predictions and more .

Match Preview

Liverpool need maximum points against Cardiff to ensure their Premier League title bid remains on course with just three games left to play this season following Sunday's clash.

Wednesday's 4-1 victory over Porto in the will undoubtedly give the Reds some extra momentum heading into the fixture against Cardiff, but Klopp will be wary of the wilting energy levels of his players.

However, at such a crucial stage of the season, the German manager is unlikely to drastically chop and change his starting XI, so they are likely to field the strongest available side despite the weakened opposition in Cardiff.

He also downplayed the pressure and tension that comes with being in a title race, insisting his players are relishing their position at this stage of the season.

"They are massive games, such an interesting period and so positive," said Klopp. "We are really enjoying it. It's good that you are involved in two competitions. It's a sign of success.

"Now, it's about how you mix your potential with attitude. We obviously have good players, and mix it with a world-class attitude. We did that from the first day of the season and so far it worked out – we are difficult to play against."

Cardiff, however, have their eyes fully on escaping the drop this season.

Their win over Brighton in mid-week was huge and they now have a realistic chance of playing Premier League football again next season.

But Warnock realises that claiming points against the Reds on Sunday is a huge task and he's urged his players just to put in maximum effort.

Article continues below

"We just have to cope the best we can," Warnock said. "On a good day, as they've shown this season, they'll beat anyone. We just want to perform well.

"It's going to be a great day but I don't just want it to be a lovely day where we get battered.

"I want us to put up a performance, so that's what we've been working on this week and a good performance will stand us in good stead for the next couple of games."



The last time the two sides met, Liverpool claimed a resounding 4-1 victory back in October with Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Xherdan Shaqiri all finding the scoresheet at Anfield.