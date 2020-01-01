Cameroon's Dabda and Burkina Faso's Simpore sign for Dinamo Minsk

The Belarusian top-flight newcomers have boosted their ranks with the signings of Cameroon and Burkina Faso's stars ahead of Thursday's opener.

Belarusian Women's Championship side Dinamo Minsk has secured the services of defender Claudia Dabda and Burkina Faso striker Salimata Simpore on one-year deals.

Dinamo had recently acquired a top-flight slot in early 2020 and bolstered their ranks ahead of the new season which was scheduled to start on April 16 but now commences on Thursday.

The Minsk based outfit acquired Dabda and Simpore as their second and third African signings following the capture of South Africa defender Bambanani Mbane in February.

The new signings put Maleyew Yury's team in a strong position to challenge the dominance of Minsk and Zorka-BDU in women's club competitions this term.



The 18-year-old Dabda helped Cameroon halt 's historic qualification streak to the U17 Women's World Cup in 2018 and inspired the Central African country to win a silver medal at the African Games in last year.

For Simpore, she led Equatorial Guinea to win a maiden Africa Women's Cup of Nations title in 2008.



The 33-year-old had also starred for Equatorial Guinea sides Princesses, Las Vegas and USFA and later featured for Burkina Faso at the Wafu Women's Cup and against Gambia in the Africa Women's Cup of Nations qualifier in 2018.

The duo's arrival to Belarus swells the number of Africans in the women's top-flight to seven along with Minsk's quartet of Cote d'Ivoire's Nadege Cisse, Cameroon's Alvina Niyolle, Nigeria's Chioma Wogu and Emuidzhi Ogbiabekhva.



Simpore and Dabda will be eyeing a winning professional debut with Dinamo Minsk when they face Belarus's youth side ABFF U19 on Thursday at Minsk Stadium.