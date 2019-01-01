Cameroon's Alain Djeumfa aware of daunting Women's World Cup task

The new Indomitable Lionesses gaffer hopes to steer the team to success at this summer's showpiece in France

Newly appointed Cameroon women's coach, Alain Djeumfa says he welcomes the daunting task to lead the country to the 2019 Fifa Women's World Cup in France.

Djeumfa replaced fired Joseph Ndoko who was shown the way out despite leading the Indomitable Lionesses to a third-place finish at the Africa Women Cup of Nations in Ghana.

With four months to the global showpiece, the tactician is poised to lead the central Africans to success in France where they must find their way past Canada, New Zealand and the Netherlands to qualify from Group E.

"I feel honoured with the appointment," Djeumfa told BBC Sport.

"I'm aware there is a daunting task ahead with the World Cup in France fast approaching.

"We are starting work immediately and we need to have a great preparation ahead of the France event.

Article continues below

"We want to do better than in 2015 and we think we have what it takes to succeed."

Before his appointment, he was Cameroon's fitness coach at Ghana 2018 and has previously coached the country's topflight sides like New Stars, Batafogo and Aigle.

Djeumfa will be seeking to lead Cameroon past their previous last 16 best when they open their second World Cup campaign against Canada on June 10 in Montpellier.