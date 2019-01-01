Cameroon legend Webo lands coaching job at Turkish Super Lig club Istanbul Basaksehir

The 37-year-old has returned to his former club in Turkey, where he will take up his first coaching job

have confirmed the appointment of legend Pierre Webo as one of their assistant coaches.

On Tuesday, the Istanbul outfit announced the return of Webo to the club, alongside Ekrem Dag, as assistants to manager Okan Buruk.

✍ We would like to welcome Ekrem Dağ and Pierre Webo as our new Assistant Coaches.



May the 🦉 with you!💪 pic.twitter.com/NbL5rFqOWN — Istanbul Basaksehir English (@ibfk2014En) November 26, 2019

The former Cameroon forward played for the Owls from 2011 to 2013, and boasts of vast experience in having previously turned out for , Osmanlispor, and Gaziantep FK before he hung up his boots earlier this year.

During his seven-year stint in Turkey, Webo won the Turkish Super Lig title, Turkish Cup and Turkish Super Cup at Fenerbahce.

The 37-year-old will be hoping to help Istanbul Basaksehir, who are placed third in the Super Lig standings, to end their wait for a top-flight crown after finishing as runners-up last campaign.