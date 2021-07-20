Callaghan, Carragher or Gerrard: Who has the most appearances for Liverpool?

Goal takes a look at the top 10 players who have played the most number of matches for Liverpool...

Liverpool are among the most successful clubs in Europe and England winning every major trophy. They have 19 Premier League titles which is the second most in England after their rivals Manchester United (20) and have won the UEFA Champions League six times which is a record in England.

Legendary players like Steven Gerrard, Kenny Dalglish, and Ian Rush have donned the Red jersey over the years and have brought a lot of success to the club.

But among all the greats who have played for The Reds, English midfielder and club legend Ian Callaghan has played the most number of matches for the club.

Callaghan made his senior professional debut in 1959, the year legendary Liverpool manager Bill Shankly took charge of the club. The midfielder went on to play for 18 years until 1977.

In the final year of his contract, Callaghan was sent on loan to Ft Lauderdale Strikers. After his contract was over, he moved to Swansea City in 1978.

The Liverpool great appeared in 857 matches for the club. At Anfield, he won every major trophy including the league five times and the Champions League twice.

After Callaghan, modern day club legends Jamie Carragher and Steven Gerrard come in the list as the second and third most-capped Liverpool players of all time respectively.

Both Carragher and Gerrard were Liverpool youth products who made their senior debuts in 1996 and 1998 respectively. While Carragher played for Liverpool throughout his career and retired in 2013, Gerrard left the club in 2015 and played for two more years at MLS club La Galaxy.

Here, we take a look at the top 10 players who have made the most appearances for the Blaugrana.

Who are the most-capped players in the history of Liverpool?

Position Player Years Matches 1 Ian Callaghan 1960-1978 857 2 Jamie Carragher 1996-2013 737 3 Steven Gerrard 1998–2015 710 4 Ray Clemence 1967-1981 665 4 Emlyn Hughes 1967-1979 665 6 Ian Rush 1980-1987, 1988-1996 660 7 Phil Neal 1974-1985 650 8 Tommy Smith 1962-1978 638 9 Bruce Grobbelaar 1980-1994 628 10 Alan Hansen 1977-1991 620

