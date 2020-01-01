Call of Duty: Warzone | Coalition vs Allegiance | Kante is the fifth player in the ultimate team

Chelsea's midfielder beats out Fernandinho to secure his place in Warzone's Ultimate team

N'golo Kante has secured his place in call of Duty: Wazone ultimate team, which features a cambo of COD's operators and football players who have similar characteristics.

Goal.com has teamed up with Call of Duty to make the "Coalition vs Allegiance" ultimate team. The concept consists on choosing 11 characters from both the Coalition and Allegiance who are featuring in Warzone.

We then analyze the specific traits of each character and potential Footballers who fit the mould and resemble well with the character. The audience is involved by voting for their favorite Operator-Footballer combo to make it feature in the Ultimate team.

For the fifth poll, we had a duel between N'golo Kante and Fernandinho who were representing Zane from the Allegiance team and Raines from the Coalition team respectively.

Kante led the poll with 84% of the votes (14788) beating out 's midfielder who ended up with 16% of the votes (2762).

Stay tuned for our next poll...