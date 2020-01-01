Call of Duty: Warzone | Coalition vs Allegiance | Kalidou Koulibaly is the first defender of the utlimate team

The Senegalese beats out Vertonghen to secure his place in Warzone's Ultimate team

's Kalidou Koulibaly has secured his place in call of Duty: Wazone ultimate team, which features a cambo of COD's operators and football players who have similar characteristics.

Goal.com has teamed up with Call of Duty to make the "Coalition vs Allegiance" ultimate team. The concept consists on choosing 11 characters from both the Coalition and Allegiance who are featuring in Warzone.

We then analyze the specific traits of each character and potential Footballers who fit the mould and resemble well with the character. The audience is involved by voting for their favorite Operator-Footballer combo to make it feature in the Ultimate team.

For the second poll, we had a duel between Napoli's Kalidou Koulibaly and Spurs Jan Vertonghen who were representing Thorne from Coalition team and Yegor from Allegiance team respectively.

Koulibaly led the poll with 86% of the votes (15383) beating out Vertonghen who ended up with 14% of the votes (2461).

Stay tuned for our next poll...