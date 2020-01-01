Call of Duty: Warzone | Coalition vs Allegiance | Alex Morgan joins the ultimate team

The USWNT star beats out the French defender to secure his place in Warzone's ultimate team

Alex Morgan has secured his place in call of Duty: Wazone ultimate team, which features a combo of COD's operators and football players who have similar characteristics.

Goal.com has teamed up with Call of Duty to make the "Coalition vs Allegiance" ultimate team. The concept consists on choosing 11 characters from both the Coalition and Allegiance who are featuring in Warzone.

We then analyze the specific traits of each character and potential Footballers who fit the mould and resemble well with the character. The audience is involved by voting for their favorite Operator-Footballer combo to make it feature in the Ultimate team.

For the new poll, we had a duel between Alex Morgan and Wendie Renard who were representing MARA from the coalition team and SYD from the Allegiance team respectively.

The USWNT striker led the poll with 72% of the votes (7800) beating out 's player who ended up with 28% of the votes (2955).

Stay tuned for our next poll...