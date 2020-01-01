Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Zombies – A New Beginning

Black Ops Cold War will include another signature mode that’s part of Black Ops core DNA: Zombies.

Zombies, originally known as Nazi Zombies, is a game mode appearing in Treyarch games that first appeared in Call of Duty: World at War. It became highly popular upon the game's release and returned in its sequels, including Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.

In Zombies, players face zombies of various nationalities depending on the location of the map, including Germans, Americans, Russians and Asians.

This co-op experience features you and up to three other Operators fending off legions of undead horrors as agents of Requiem, a CIA-backed international response team led by Grigori Weaver tasked at investigating and suppressing supernatural anomalies around the world.

More teams

While coming face-to-face with the rival Omega Group, a Soviet-led organization looking to research and potentially harness these anomalies for themselves, Requiem agents will use upgradeable Perks and an arsenal of Cold War-era Zombies weaponry against waves of the undead, as well as uncover decades-old secrets that could upend the global order.

This is also where you can play the third installment of the Black Ops series’ co-op top-down arcade shooter! Jump into a match from the Zombies menu with your team and survive as long as possible through challenging new arenas, open world spaces, bonus areas, and randomly generated dungeons.

What’s new in this mode?

Zombies will retain the mode’s classic elements, such as collecting perks, item boxes and boarding up windows. It will also include new features, such as full Battle Pass integration to unlock new rewards. Weapons will have a rarity type attributed to them, with higher graded weapons packing more damage and allowing for more sustainability in later rounds.

There’s also a new option to escape if groups are feeling overwhelmed. Groups can choose to request a way out via helicopter. The amount of zombies will increase, but teams can earn rewards if they manage to get out safely.

A first for the Zombies mode is the ability to play cross-gen. Now, all players will be able to party up no matter what system and even includes cross-gen capability, meaning that current-gen players can jump into matches with squads on PS5 and the Xbox Series consoles.

Multiplayer was also given a full extensive rundown earlier this month and showcased how the franchise has evolved for the new entry. Vehicles have been given a bigger emphasis, multiple new game modes have been added, and a variety of gameplay tweaks have been made.