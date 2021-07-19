Caf throws weight behind World Cup biennial proposal

The African body's Executive Committee gave its support to the project of a men's and women's World Cup every two years

Confederation of African Football has confirmed they are in full support of the idea to have the World Cup staged every two years.

The African body has confirmed in a statement that the Executive Committee chaired by President Patrice Motsepe is in full support of the proposal during their meeting held on Friday in Morocco.

“The Executive Committee [EXCO] of the Confederation of African Football, chaired by Patrice Motsepe, met on Friday, July 16, 2021, in Rabat, Morocco,” read part of the statement from Caf.

“The EXCO gave its support to the idea of organising the Fifa World Cup every two years and called for the implementation of the recommendations of the final audit of Caf conducted by PwC.

“The Executive Committee gave its support to the project of a men's and women's World Cup every two years, which was formulated during the last Fifa Congress and the committee asked that Fifa be informed of this favorable reception.”

It was Saudi Arabia who proposed to Fifa to consider having the competition staged after every two years and Fifa responded by stating they will investigate the request.

The meeting also discussed the proposal to start the African Super League where they asked the Interclub Competitions Committee to accelerate the feasibility study of the project.

On the next inter-club competitions, the EXCO announced a first calendar for the 2021-22 season confirming they will kick off on September 10, 2021.

“The kick-off will be September 10, 2021,” the statement continued. “The draw for the preliminary rounds will be made on August 15 2021 at the latest while bids to host the interclub finals will be opened in November 2021.”

The committee also confirmed they were impressed with work being done by Cameroon ahead of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations finals.

“The Exco took note of the reports of the inspection missions organized by Caf for the Africa Cup of Nations 2021 in Cameroon,” the statement continued.

“It was also informed of the good progression of the work regarding the completion of stadiums under construction and other facilities.

“A final inspection visit in mid-August will assess the progress of the Olembe Stadium and the possibility of organizing the next home match of the Cameroon national team in the September 2021 window.”