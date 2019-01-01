Caf name Samuel Eto’o, Didier Drogba and five legends as Afcon ambassadors
Caf has chosen Egypt’s Mahmoud El-Khatib, Cameroon’s Samuel Eto’o, Ivory Coast’s Yaya Toure and Didier Drogba, Algeria’s Rabah Madjer, Nigeria’s Nwankwo Kanu and Senegal’s El-Hadji Diouf to be ambassadors for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon).
The ambassadors are former recipients of the African Footballer of the Year award and were crucial to their countries' success on the continent and in the global scene during their active playing days.
The continent’s foremost football competition will kick-off on Friday with the host nation, Egypt taking on Zimbabwe in their opening Group A game at the Cairo International Stadium.
The matches will be played in four Egyptian cities– Cairo, Alexandria, Ismailia and Suez as 24 countries compete for the coveted title.