Caf Confederation Cup: 'Orlando Pirates must play second leg like it is a final' - Lekgwathi

Orlando Pirates legend Lucky Lekgwathi has challenged the team to play the second leg of the Caf Confederation League semi-final tie against Al Ahli Tripoli like a final despite having a two-goal advantage.

Bucs will be hosting the Libyan outfit on Sunday at Orlando Stadium in Johannesburg with a great chance of making it to the last hurdle, but the former skipper believes it will be a mistake for them to underrate their opponents.

"You know what, going away and winning the game 2-0, it shows that you have the character of coming home and winning the game with more than two goals," Lekgwathi told iDiski Times.

"For us supporters, coming back home it’s an obvious win but for them, there is still a big mountain to climb, because you can’t underestimate a team that reached the semi-finals.

"They are not there by mistake. It shows that they are a good team. They shouldn’t underestimate the opposition, if they score 10, you also score 10, if they score five, you score five, so that whomever they meet in the final, must have fear.

"So for me, I so wish they can just win with a margin score, not just one goal but many goals."

The now 45-year-old has further revealed the confidence the fans have regarding the progression of their team into the final.

However, he has asked the players to have calm heads and underlined the importance of experienced players in these situations.

"I meet and chat to a lot of Orlando Pirates supporters and all of them are saying we are in the final," Lekgwathi continued.

"What I can say to players and management is that don’t underestimate anyone because the ball is round and it can surprise you. They must play the second leg like it is a final.

"Sometimes it is good to have experienced players because I know the excitement of the players. Like now for them they are already in the final and teams can come here and surprise you.

"But I think for them, reading comments from legends who played for Pirates who are cautioning them is going to help the players."

The former Bafana Bafana defender has also hailed the influence of club boss Irvin Khoza on the Soweto-based side.

"Also having a chairman like Irvin Khoza, I’m talking from experience, on games like this he would come and talk to us.

"He would remind us that players will be in the history books of Orlando Pirates, and again they would be the first team to win a Champions League and Confed Cup trophies.

The match is scheduled to kick off at 18.00 local time.