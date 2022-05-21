Caf Confederation Cup: Ex-Orlando Pirates star McCarthy reacts, defends Hotto and Lorch

Former Orlando Pirates striker Benni McCarthy has consoled the Soweto giants following their Caf Confederation Cup final defeat by RS Berkane on Friday.

The Buccaneers lost 5-4 on penalties following a 1-1 draw after extra time as Thembinkosi Lorch drew level for Pirates before turning villain by missing from the spot.

It was a match in which Namibian winger Deon Hotto was off form and guilty of missing some good chances.

“Unlucky the Buccaneers, such is life. You win some, you lose some,” said McCarthy on social media.

“You must remain proud of the team for the effort. They will come good no doubt. Once and Always. They didn’t win but their efforts will not go unnoticed. There’s always a next time.

“Football is a cruel game. I’m sure the players gave it their all, we can’t point fingers. Next season is around the corner and they must make it right.

“Maybe Lorch felt confident after the goal and put his hand up to take the spot-kick, no harm in a confident player willing to step up in my opinion.”

After losing on Friday, Pirates now switch focus to the Premier Soccer League where they are left with three games.

They are fighting to finish the season at least in the top three and need nothing short of victory against Maritzburg United, Royal AM and SuperSport United to play continental football next season.

There have been talk about the future of Pirates co-coaches Mandla Ncikazi and Fadlu Davids as Pirates will end the season without any silverware.

With that in mind, McCarthy said he might be in charge of Pirates in future.

“Maybe one day [I’ll coach Pirates], I’ll be back home where I belong. One day, I’ll be home,” McCarthy added.

“The decisions aren't up to me, it's the Pirates board that has to make those decisions. One of these days it may happen.”

Article continues below

The former Bafana Bafana striker has been jobless since leaving AmaZulu in March and has also been linked with the Kaizer Chiefs jobm but he has been diplomatic about links with Amakhosi.

“You have coach Arthur Zwane and coach Dillon Sheppard, they are very good,” concluded McCarthy.