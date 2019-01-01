Burnley vs Liverpool: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

Jurgen Klopp's side will look to make it four wins from four in the top flight this year when they head east to face Sean Dyche's Clarets

With no defeats to their name this season, will hope to keep their unbeaten record intact - and their grip on the summit of the Premier League firm - when they face at Turf Moor this weekend.

Jurgen Klopp's Reds look to have picked up from where they left off last season and are a force to be reckoned with once again as they pursue the title they narrowly missed out on in May.

Sean Dyche's Clarets though will be looking to replicate their efforts from 2017-18 rather than their prior campaign, and steer themselves well clear of any potential relegation dogfight at the wrong end of the table.

Game Burnley vs Liverpool Date Saturday, August 31 Time 5:30pm BST / 12:30pm ET Stream (US) fubo TV (7-day free trial)

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

US TV channel Online stream UNIVERSO fubo TV (7-day free trial)

In the UK, the match will be shown on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League. It can be streamed via Sky Go.

UK TV channel Online stream Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Premier League Sky Go

Squads & Team News

Position Burnley squad Goalkeepers Hart, Pope, Legzdins, Peacock-Farrell Defenders Lowton, Taylor, Tarkowski, Mee, Gibson, Bardsley, Long, Senior, Pieters, Dunne Midfielders Cork, Hendrick, Westwood, Lennon, McNeil Forwards Barnes, Wood, Vydra, Rodriguez

Sean Dyche will be unable to call upon Johann Berg Gudmundsson after the winger was ruled out with a calf problem, while Robbie Brady remains an absentee.

Both are expected to return following the international break, but neither will be fit for the visit of the Reds.

Potential Burnley starting XI: Pope; Lowton, Tarkowski, Mee, Pieters; Lennon, Cork, Westwood, McNeil; Wood, Barnes.

Position Liverpool squad Goalkeepers Adrian, Kelleher, Lonergan Defenders Van Dijk, Matip, Lovren, Alexander-Arnold, Robertson, Gomez, Hoever, Van den Berg Midfielders Henderson, Milner, Keita, Fabinho, Wijnaldum, Lallana, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jones, Kent, Elliott, Chirivella, Souza Forwards Salah, Firmino, Mane, Shaqiri, Origi, Brewster

Jurgen Klopp has no fresh knocks to report, though he remains without Alisson in goal, with the Brazilian still some way off a return.

Dejan Lovren is unlikely to feature as rumours continue to swirl of an exit before the transfer deadline for the star.

Potential Liverpool starting XI: Adrian; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Wijnaldum; Salah, Firmino, Mane.

Betting & Match Odds

Liverpool are odds-on favourites at 3/10 to preserve their perfect record with bet365 . Burnley are 17/2 outsiders, while the a can be backed at 9/2.

Match Preview

Liverpool will look to show no signs of slowing when they travel to Burnley for a north-west derby this weekend, as Jurgen Klopp's side look to build upon their success and achieve domestic glory.

The Reds were edged out for domestic honours last year when pipped them to the Premier League, though their success in Europe arguably marked them out as the finest British side of the season.

With three top flight wins from three and silverware already in the cabinet in the shape of the Super Cup though, they look poised to challenge again for the top honours under the German, with a raft of superb talent driving them onwards to glory in entertaining fashion.

Defender Virgil Van Dijk in particular has had reason to celebrate this week after being named UEFA Men's Player of the Year ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, with Klopp paying effusive tribute to the cornerstone of his back-line.

"I wanted to call him immediately, but he had to go on stage. I'm so happy for him," he stated .

"I'm happy for us as well because he knows that without the boys around him, he cannot win that prize.

"It's a prize for all of us – but we send our big man there to get it. It's really rare for a defender. Yes, we all love goals – we want to score them and see them – but more and more and more people get excited about defending.

"Virg is an exceptional defender, in the moment 100 per cent the best defender in the world, so he deserves that prize absolutely.

Burnley meanwhile will be looking to bounce back from not just a league draw with Wolverhampton Wanderers but also a humiliating exit in midweek at the hands of Sunderland.