Burnley vs Arsenal: TV channel, live stream, squad news & preview

A victory at Turf Moor would finally seal a Champions League spot for the Gunners next season

will seal a place in next season’s Champions League if they can win at on the final weekend of the 2018-19 Premier League season.

Lying fifth in the standings, the Gunners only need to maintain their position in order to return to Europe’s top competition, which will be won by either or .

Even if they were to lose the spot to , having reached the final against , they would have another shot at securing their spot among the continent’s elite.

Can the Gunners get over the line on Sunday, though?

Game Burnley vs Arsenal Date Sunday, May 12 Time 3:00pm BST / 10:00am ET

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In the United States (US), the game will be broadcast on MSNBC.

US TV channel Online stream MSNBC N/A

In the United Kingdom (UK), the game will not be available to watch on TV or to stream live.

UK TV channel Online stream N/A N/A

Squads & Team News

Position Burnley squad Goalkeepers Heaton, Hart, Lindegaard, Pope Defenders Lowton, Taylor, Tarkowski, Mee, Gibson, Ward, Bardsley, Long Midfielders Cork, Gudmundsson, Brady, Hendrick, Westwood, Benson Forwards Barnes, Wood, Vydra, McNeil

Burnley are still without long-term absentee Steven Defour.

Sean Dyche waits on the fitness of Robbie Brady and Aaron Lennon but Phil Bardsley is available.

Possible Burnley starting XI: Heaton; Lowton, Tarkowski, Mee, Taylor; Gudmundsson, Westwood, Cork, McNeil; Barnes, Crouch

Position Arsenal squad Goalkeepers Cech, Leno, Iliev Defenders Koscielny, Lichtsteiner, Monreal, Mustafi, Jenkinson, Mavropanos, Kolasinac, Sokratis Midfielders Elneny, Mkhitaryan, Xhaka, Torreira, Ozil, Maitland-Niles, Iwobi, Guendouzi, Willock, Saka Forwards Lacazette, Nketiah, Aubameyang

Arsenal have a string of selection difficulties, with Sead Kolasinac and Ainsley Maitland-Niles the only fresh headaches. The former is a heavy doubt.

Otherwise, Rob Holding, Hector Bellerin, Denis Suarez, Aaron Ramsey and Danny Welbeck are all missing.

Possible Arsenal starting XI: Leno; Maitland-Niles, Mustafi, Sokratis, Monreal; Torreira, Guendouzi; Mkhitaryan, Ozil, Iwobi; Aubameyang

Betting & Match Odds

Arsenal are 6/5 favourites to win with bet365. Burnley can be backed at 9/4 while a draw is priced at 14/5.

Match Preview

Arsenal will arrive in Burnley for their final Premier League match of the season on a high after securing their place in the Europa League final with a thumping 4-2 success away against Valencia, which gave them a 7-3 win on aggregate.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette were the heroes of the tie for the Gunners, with the pair grabbing all the goals between them.

There is, however, still work for the Emirates side to do if they are to reach the next season – their goal at the outset of the campaign.

Unai Emery’s side have squandered numerous chances to cement themselves in the top four of the Premier League but have two more opportunities in the coming weeks, with the first arriving at Turf Moor.

With Liverpool and Tottenham comprising the Champions League final, the Gunners will be in the competition next season if they finish fifth or go on to win the Europa League.

Domestically, their form has been wretched. They are winless in four and were held to a 1-1 draw with Brighton at home last weekend, their first point after three successive defeats.

“We know in the Premier League we’ve played really badly in the last month,” Lacazette admitted after the midweek victory.

Moreover, they have been notoriously poor away from home, winning just six of their 18 road trips to date.

Burnley will be eager to finish what has been a long season on a high. Having kicked off in the Europa League back in July, manager Sean Dyche is pleased with comfortable survival.

“I’m proud of these players and what they’ve achieved this year,” he said of his players. “The club is in a super-strong position financially and it’s about how much we can stretch that now and improve it.

“The fans have been terrific this year. Even when things weren’t going well, they were there and I think they get the business model and understand the club. This team gives everything, and the fans have had their rewards.”

Dyche will want to give the supporters one more “reward” before the summer break while the Gunners are looking to profit from their first of two chances to seal a Champions League return.