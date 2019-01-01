Burkina Faso forward Nakoulma joins French Ligue 2 club US Orleans

The 32-year-old has been without a club since July

Burkina Faso forward Prejuce Nakoulma has joined French Ligue 2 side US Orleans on a short-term deal.

The 32-year-old had been without a club since parting ways with Turkish Super Lig outfit Caykur Rizespor in July.

After completing his medical examinations and penning a six-month deal on Monday, Nakoulma joined his new teammates for training the same day.

Orleans are the second French club the Burkinabe will play for, having previously been on the books of .

“The Burkina Faso international who has also played in and and in with FC Nantes during the 2017-18 season in , signed a six-month without an option. He will wear the number 9. Welcome Prejuce,” announced Orleans on their website.

The forward has also played his club football in Poland before.