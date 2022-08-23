Bruno Fernandes ‘happy’ for Ronaldo if he leaves Man Utd as Red Devils wait on transfer decision

Bruno Fernandes says he will be “happy” for Cristiano Ronaldo if his Portuguese teammate decides to leave Manchester United.

All-time great considering summer move

Ronaldo not started two of three games

Statement on future plans is coming

WHAT HAPPENED? A five-time Ballon d’Or winner has been mulling over his options at Old Trafford as he seeks to grace the Champions League stage and compete for major honours in 2022-23, with an international colleague among those waiting on a definitive call when it comes to his future plans.

WHAT THEY SAID: Fernandes has told Eleven Sports on Ronaldo: “There is a lot of speculation, but there is no one better than Cristiano to talk about it. I may know a thing or two, but I won’t be the one to say it. For now he is a United player, I don’t know about his future, if he will leave or if he will not leave. As he said, he will speak soon and they will have time to hear his words and what he has to say.

“I don’t think anyone has shown so far that there was no interest in Cristiano not staying. He can continue at a high level and give us a lot of goals but it’s his decision. We have to respect what he wants to do, whatever he wants to do. If he’s going to stay, we’ll be happy about it, if he’s going to leave because he thinks it’s best for him, I’ll be personally happy for him. The most important thing is that he’s okay, at the highest level and make our country proud.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ronaldo has vowed to make a public statement regarding his intentions. He has been linked with various clubs around the world, although none have formalised their supposed interest as yet.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty Images

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR RONALDO? Uncertainty continues to reign when it comes to the 37-year-old's future in Manchester, but that picture should become clearer before the next transfer deadline on September 1.