Brunei DPMM FC win 2019 AIA Singapore Premier League

Brunei FC clinched the 2019 AIA (SPL) title on Sunday evening with two games to spare.

Adrian Pennock’s men sealed their second SPL crown after second-placed 's 4-4 draw with in their penultimate game earlier this evening. With Hougang having only one game left to play, this left DPMM with an unassailable four-point lead.

The Bruneian side had picked up an important victory yesterday night at home, where Andrei Varankou’s hat-trick saw them defeat 3-0. The league’s leading scorer, Varankou’s 19 goals have accounted for over a third of DPMM’s 46-goal tally.

The triumph comes four years after DPMM’s first title win in 2015 and in Pennock’s debut season in charge of the club.

They will be presented with the trophy after the conclusion of their final game of the season against Hougang at the Hassanal Bolkiah National Stadium on 29 September.