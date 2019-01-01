Brunei DPMM a serious contender for league title this season

Brunei DPMM's current form could see them hoist SPL title for the first time since 2015

Before the SPL ( ) season had begun, many had tipped the likes of local powerhouses and , and current defending champions to challenge for the league title.

However, few had predicted that Brunei DPPM would lead the charge for the title as they are doing now while remaining unbeaten. The Bruneian outfit's impressive start has surprised many as they defeated Home United and Tampines Rovers to top the table.

Key to their form has been the signing of Andrei Varankou whose continuation of finding the back of the net has made him a favourite to bag the top scorer accolade at the end of the season. Australian midfielder Blake Ricciuto and English centre-back Charlie Clough are the two other new signings which have also made a notable.

's coach Adrian Pennock has maintained the possibility that his side could emulate what Albirex did last season- which is to remain unbeaten- especially after how they thumped third place Balestier Khalsa 7-1 over the weekend. If all goes to plan, the SPL could be looking at another foreign champion- this time it won't be from - just somewhere a little closer.