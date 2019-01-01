Bruce adds to Man Utd misery with first win as manager in 23 attempts over Red Devils

The Newcastle boss spent nine successful years as a player at Old Trafford and has waited a long time to get one over his former club

Steve Bruce tasted victory against his old club for the first time in 23 attempts as a manager as his Newcastle side triumphed 1-0 at St James’s Park on Sunday.

The Magpies won thanks to a goal from debutant Matty Longstaff, as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team continued their worst start to a season in 30 years.

Bruce played for United between 1987 and 1996, winning three Premier League titles – including the inaugural season in 1993 – and three FA Cups as captain.

He was part of the team that laboured to a dreadful start to the season in 1989 during the difficult early years of Sir Alex Ferguson’s reign.

He left to join in what was then the First Division before taking up his first managerial role at two years later in 1998.

The Magpies now sit 16th in the league, one point behind Solskjaer’s team, having made a fine recovery from their embarrassing 5-0 capitulation against Leicester last weekend.

1 - Steve Bruce has registered his first managerial win over Manchester United, with this his 23rd game against them in all competitions. Overdue. #NEWMNU pic.twitter.com/h8TA2G38pB

Speaking to Sky Sports after the game, Bruce said: "I've waited something like 20 years for a result against Man Utd. I'm delighted for everybody. What we needed was a response after last week and that was there for everyone to see.

"This just shows you that football management is up and down. You can never write the script. When that's the case you need your team to rally around."

Match-winner Longstaff added: "Last night you go to bed dreaming of it but you never think it will happen. I'm over the moon, speechless.

“I found out I was in the team yesterday after training, the butterflies started going and I looked forward to it ever since, I was buzzing.

“[The goal] was hit and hope rather than a placed shot but it's in the back of the net. You can't describe the feeling, running away to the fans, it was surreal.

“I thought my first-half shot was in but it hit the bar. That was a bit disappointing but to get the goal front of the Gallowgate, it's that little bit special.”

United have now gone eight away games without a win for the first time in Premier League history, and are on their longest winless streak away from Old Trafford since 1989 when they went 11 without a victory.

Boss Solskjaer said afterwards: "We're disappointed. We did lack quite a few key players but that's no excuse.

“The players worked hard and ran their socks off but at the moment we're in a place we're not used to. Some of the boys lack a little bit of composure and we don't create enough chances to win a game of football.”