Britt Assombalonga nets winner as Middlesbrough edge past Hull City

The Congo DR international scored his 11th goal of the season to help the Smoggies continue on the path of victory

Britt Assombalonga scored the only goal in ’s 1-0 win over in Saturday’s Championship game.

After ending a seven-game winless run against Wanderers on Tuesday, the Smoggies continued with the impressive form at the Riverside Stadium with the international playing a key role in the tie.

The 26-year-old striker scored the solitary goal in the 25th minute to take his tally to 11 this season and help his side clinch their 17th win this term.

Assombalonga was on parade for the full duration of the encounter along with international John Obi Mikel who made his 14th league appearance in the tie.

The victory saw the Smoggies move closer to promotion play-off spot as they climbed to the seventh spot having gathered 64 points from 42 games.

Assombalonga will hope to deliver another impactful performance when Middlesbrough host on Friday.