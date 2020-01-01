'Bring back VAR!' - Goal-line controversy takes centre-stage in Premier League restart

Sheffield United were denied a clear goal against Aston Villa in the top-flight's first fixture since March

Premier League stars and supporters have jokingly called for the swift return of VAR after seeing goal-line technology take centre-stage in Wednesday's Premier League restart.

and got the top-flight back underway at an empty Villa Park after a three-month hiatus caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Clear-cut chances were at a premium during a tentative first half of action, but Sheffield United thought they'd found the breakthrough when Villa goalkeeper Orjan Nyland appeared to carry a Billy Sharp free-kick over his own line.

Replays showed that the Norwegian shot-stopper had indeed let the ball creep in, but Villa were granted a reprieve as goal-line technology failed to review the incident, forcing referee Michael Oliver to allow play to continue after Sharp's effort.

Oliver's watch should have buzzed once the ball crossed the line, but 'Hawk-Eye' had reportedly not been switched on and he decided against checking the footage pitchside with VAR.



Reactions to the decision quickly began to pour in on Twitter, with Newcastle defender Ryan Taylor taking to Twitter to express his bemusement.

The 35-year-old wrote: "Goal-line technology not turned on. Bring back VAR."

Goal line technology not turned on. Bring back VAR 🤣🤣🤣 — Ryan Taylor (@TaylorR1984) June 17, 2020

Sheffield United's admin account echoed Taylor's shock, while Villa released the following message to their followers: "We don't really know what to say about that."

It wasn’t working 😂 — Sheffield United (@SheffieldUnited) June 17, 2020

Former midfielder Jamie Redknapp addressed the technology-gaffe during half-time for Sky Sports, stating: "We talk about goal-line technology being perfect but not here, it went missing.

"Why have they not done that? It's the same passage of play. Normally goal-line technology is perfect, but not this time."

Not even half time and we are already moaning about VAR/Refs.



WELCOME BACK FOOTBALL! — Rob Butler (@BobRutler) June 17, 2020

Wait... i thought this is what VAR was brought in for ?!? Blatantly over the line???? — Declan Rice (@_DeclanRice) June 17, 2020

Not over the line🤷🏻‍♂️🤣 — Ben Chilwell (@BenChilwell) June 17, 2020

A point of argument for those who believed refs and linesmen would "switch off” and allow tech to take over.



Cant imagine any old school ref or lino combo wouldnt have seen that. — Stan Collymore (@StanCollymore) June 17, 2020

Goalline technology needs to take a drive to Barnard Castle. — Ste Hoare (@stehoare) June 17, 2020

Ref should use some common sense, and go to the screen, or VAR should step in to help find the right decision. Clear and obvious error. Refs are now frightened robots ruled by technology, clueless when it goes wrong. — talkSPORTDrive (@talkSPORTDrive) June 17, 2020

Goal line technology still on lockdown.... — TIM CAHILL (@Tim_Cahill) June 17, 2020

Even goal line technology is debatable these days. Strange times. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) June 17, 2020