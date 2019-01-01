Brighton captain Bruno calls time on career

Following a seven-year spell in English football with the Seagulls, the veteran right-back has announced his retirement

and Hove Albion captain Bruno will retire from playing after this weekend's Premier League match against .

The 38-year-old has made 234 appearances for Brighton since joining from in 2012, including 13 starts in the Premier League this season.

Bruno, a member of the Brighton squad promoted from the Championship in 2017, has been offered the chance to remain at the Amex Stadium in a non-playing capacity.

Sunday's meeting with title-chasing City will be Bruno's final game, and Pep Guardiola revealed he was keen to bring the former defender to when he switched from Almeria to Valencia in 2009.

"Bruno played in Almeria when I was at Barcelona. We wanted him to come," City boss Guardiola told a pre-match news conference. "He's had an incredible career in .

"He's 38 but so fit, so professional and feels this is the moment. Hopefully we have a good game and I will congratulate him for his incredible career."