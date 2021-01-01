Brighton boss Potter praises Tau after his ‘great pass’ in West Ham United draw

The South Africa star returned to Premier League action on Saturday and he played a vital role in helping the Seagulls to their only goal

Brighton & Hove Albion manager Graham Potter is full of praise for Percy Tau after his impact in their 1-1 draw with West Ham United.

Tau played a starring role in Saturday’s Premier League game at the Amex Stadium with his maiden assist that helped Danny Welbeck break the deadlock in the 84th minute.

It was the 27-year-old’s first league appearance since January when he played against Leeds United, three days after his debut outing against Manchester City.

When asked about his decision to throw the former Mamelodi Sundowns star into the fray, Potter said via Sussex Live: “We were a little bit concerned for Alireza as he has not played that many 90 minute games, didn't want him to break down so we thought some fresh legs might help.

“I thought Percy with his left foot could give us flexibility when playing in behind that backline and play in the space as well. He seemed to be a good option and his attributes fitted the role well.”

The Seagulls were on the verge of grabbing maximum points until Algeria's Said Benrahma scored an equaliser for West Ham with three minutes left on the clock.

Tau replaced Alireza Jahanbakhsh in the 73rd minute and Potter further explained the roles played by the duo in their attack.

“It was a great finish, a great pass from Percy Tau, a great run from Danny,” he said. “He is really good when he goes from wide to in. Pleasing for him. We didn't have too many chances. Alireza Jahanbakhsh had a good chance in the second half but overall really pleased with Danny, he contributed for the goal again.

“I thought Alireza had a good game, I thought he helped us more in the second half. We adjusted his position in the second half and I thought he threatened the backline really well, had a couple of opportunities and was unlucky not to score.

Article continues below

“But he contributed to some good attacking play for us, linked up as well, so pleasing for him. Percy came on and had a really good impact, found some nice space, great weight of pass and a nice assist.”

Brighton & Hove Albion are 17th in the Premier League table and they are safe from relegation with 38 points after 26 matches.

Tau will hope to get some minutes again when they host Manchester City for their next fixture on May 18 before the final game of the season against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on May 23.