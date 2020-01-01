Brescia's Florian Aye narrates transition from Ligue 2 to Serie A

The 23-year old asserts that moving to the Italian top-flight has improved him as a player

Florian Aye says there is a big difference between Ligue 2 and after joining Brescia from Clermont last summer.

The 23-year old Paris-born striker, who is eligible to play for either or Benin Republic, has played 15 times for the Biancazzurri this season but is yet to find the back of the net.

It is in total contrast to his time in Clermont last term where he had a hand in 22 goals (18 goals, four assists) in Ligue 2.

"There is a big difference between Ligue 2 and Serie A," Aye told France Football as reported by TuttoMercato.

"You play a different football with much more intensity. I had to adapt to a different way of playing football and a different football culture. In , tactics are much more important.

"It took me some time but in the last few weeks before the championship stopped I felt really good."

Aye says he is not discouraged by not scoring but is rather pleased with the growth he has seen within himself.

“For attackers, scoring is like a drug. When you don't have your dose you are not well," Aye continued.

"Personally, however, I never got discouraged and I kept working, so much so that now I feel very grown. I play with great players and this allows me to get the best."

Aye's chances of registering his first Serie A goal could be in serious doubt as the league is suspended because of the coronavirus.

The pandemic has hit Italy the most in Europe with a return to normal life not looking certain in the coming months as more cases and deaths are recorded each day.