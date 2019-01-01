Brentford's Said Benrahma wins Championship Goal of the Month award

One of the Algeria international's efforts against Hull City has been awarded the best goal in the second tier of the English league

winger Said Benrahma has been awarded the Championship Goal of the Month prize for February.

The 23-year-old bagged a hat-trick in the Bees' 5-1 win over on February 23 and his second effort in the encounter has been adjudged as the best goal in the month under review.

Benrahma collected a pass from Moses Odubajo and dribbled past three defenders before rifling his effort to the top corner of the net in the 33rd minute.

📺 Another watch of the February Goal of the Month from @Benrahma2 ... go on then#BrentfordFC pic.twitter.com/pqIJHNXzNQ — Brentford FC (@BrentfordFC) March 15, 2019

The ex-Nice and Angers player had 56 percent of public votes to see off challenges from Reading’s Nelson Oliveira and ’s Teemu Pukki.

“I just picked the ball up and went. I kept on dribbling and then managed to score. It gave me great pleasure to score a goal like that," Benrahma told EFL website.

🏆 Who else could it be ... @Benrahma2's goal against @HullCity is the @SkyBetChamp Goal of the Month for February! pic.twitter.com/LGAtKIQ2GZ — Brentford FC (@BrentfordFC) March 15, 2019