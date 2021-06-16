Brentford Premier League fixtures: Full 2021-22 match schedule
Brentford, having secured promotion to England's top tier for the first time in 74 years, kick off their Premier League campaign against Arsenal.
That will doubtless be a tricky one, but dates against Crystal Palace, Aston Villa, Brighton and Wolves should present opportunities for points before they host Anfield giants Liverpool.
Interestingly, there aren't many back-to-back clashes that look immediately like lost causes, but two matches against Man City in just under a month and a half – along with a trip to Liverpool – at the turn of the year could have a bearing on their overall season.
Having finished third in the Championship and making the leap via the play-offs, the Bees' inclusion in the 2021-22 season is not without intrigue.
Ivan Toney, the club's top scorer (33 in all competitions), is attracting admiring glances from plenty of clubs, but Brentford insist he will not be sold in the summer.
Even so, the club have an admirable recent record of signing quality players, replacing the likes of 2019-20 stars Said Benrahma and Ollie Watkins with minimal issues.
Brentford Premier League 2021-22 fixtures
|Date
|Time
|Match
|14/08/2021
|15:00
|Brentford v Arsenal
|21/08/2021
|15:00
|Crystal Palace v Brentford
|28/08/2021
|15:00
|Aston Villa v Brentford
|11/09/2021
|15:00
|Brentford v Brighton
|18/09/2021
|15:00
|Wolverhampton v Brentford
|25/09/2021
|15:00
|Brentford v Liverpool
|02/10/2021
|15:00
|West Ham United v Brentford
|16/10/2021
|15:00
|Brentford v Chelsea
|23/10/2021
|15:00
|Brentford v Leicester City
|30/10/2021
|15:00
|Burnley v Brentford
|06/11/2021
|15:00
|Brentford v Norwich City
|20/11/2021
|15:00
|Newcastle United v Brentford
|27/11/2021
|15:00
|Brentford v Everton
|01/12/2021
|19:45
|Tottenham Hotspur v Brentford
|04/12/2021
|15:00
|Leeds United v Brentford
|11/12/2021
|15:00
|Brentford v Watford
|14/12/2021
|19:45
|Brentford v Manchester United
|18/12/2021
|15:00
|Southampton v Brentford
|26/12/2021
|15:00
|Brighton v Brentford
|28/12/2021
|15:00
|Brentford v Manchester City
|01/01/2022
|15:00
|Brentford v Aston Villa
|15/01/2022
|15:00
|Liverpool v Brentford
|22/01/2022
|15:00
|Brentford v Wolverhampton
|09/02/2022
|20:00
|Manchester City v Brentford
|12/02/2022
|15:00
|Brentford v Crystal Palace
|19/02/2022
|15:00
|Arsenal v Brentford
|26/02/2022
|15:00
|Brentford v Newcastle United
|05/03/2022
|15:00
|Norwich City v Brentford
|12/03/2022
|15:00
|Brentford v Burnley
|19/03/2022
|15:00
|Leicester City v Brentford
|02/04/2022
|15:00
|Chelsea v Brentford
|09/04/2022
|15:00
|Brentford vWest Ham United
|16/04/2022
|15:00
|Watford v Brentford
|23/04/2022
|15:00
|Brentford v Tottenham Hotspur
|30/04/2022
|15:00
|Manchester United v Brentford
|07/05/2022
|15:00
|Brentford v Southampton
|15/05/2022
|15:00
|Everton v Brentford
|22/05/2022
|16:00
|Brentford v Leeds United