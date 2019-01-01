Bournemouth release statement over Fraser's future amid Arsenal transfer links

The Scotland international forward is approaching the final year of his contract with the Cherries and has sparked summer exit talk as a result

Bournemouth have sought to clarify their position when it comes to Ryan Fraser’s future, with the international continuing to be linked with a summer switch to .

As things stand, the 25-year-old forward is approaching the final year of his current contract with the Cherries.

Fresh terms are on the table, but they are yet to be signed and exit talk has been sparked as a result.

Fraser has welcomed talk of supposed interest from Emirates Stadium, but doubts that any approaches at the mooted £30 million ($38m) mark will be made.

The situation appears set to rumble on for some time yet, but Bournemouth are eager to point out that they are doing all they can to keep a prized asset on their books.

A statement from chief executive Neill Blak on the club’s official website read: “Much has been written and spoken about the future of Ryan Fraser, as his contract with AFC Bournemouth heads into its final 12 months.

“As is the club’s policy, details regarding contract negotiations or transfer activity are kept confidential and do not enter the public domain.

“However, following some recent reports I felt it was imperative to speak publicly and provide balanced clarity on the situation.

“The offer of a new long-term contract has been on the table for Ryan for some time.

“In September 2018, at the request of Ryan’s representative, negotiations were paused to allow the player to focus entirely on his football.

“He went on to have an outstanding season, with seven goals and 13 assists helping the club secure a fifth successive season of Premier League football.

“During that time, I have been – and continue to be – in regular dialogue with Ryan’s representative, and have made it clear to both him and the player that our contract offer remains on the table.

“Quite simply, Ryan is a fantastic player and an integral part of our squad. We look forward to welcoming Ryan back to us next month after a well-earned break, upon which he can focus on having another standout season for AFC Bournemouth.”

Fraser has been with Bournemouth since 2013, helping them to rise from League One to the Premier League, and contributed eight goals and 15 assists to their cause in the 2018-19 campaign.