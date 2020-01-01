'Borussia Dortmund are very interested in Vidal' – Rueda claims Barcelona star could move to Germany

The 32-year-old Chilean midfielder will see his contract at Camp Nou expire at the end of the 2020-21 season

national team manager Reinaldo Rueda has claimed that are very interested in signing midfielder Arturo Vidal.

Vidal's contract at Camp Nou runs through the end of the 2020-21 season and the 32-year-old has been linked with a move away from recently.

The Chile international nearly moved to in the January transfer window, with general manager Beppe Marotta confirming his club’s interest.

Though the move didn't materialise, it appears Vidal could still be on his way out of Barcelona in the near future. With Vidal starting just 12 of his 30 appearances for the Blaugrana in 2019-20, the Chile star could be tempted to look elsewhere for more regular playing time.

"He will always want to be the protagonist. He remains very anxious when he does not have continuous participation. He has always been used to being a leading actor," Rueda told Sport.

Still, the Chile boss believes that Vidal is content at Camp Nou and his style fits in well with manager Quique Setien, who took over from Ernesto Valverde in January.

"I think he is very satisfied at Barcelona," Rueda said of Vidal. "The fans have welcomed him very well and I hope that wherever he goes he will be the protagonist he has always been, and when he comes to the 'Roja' he will arrive in perfect condition.

"Barca has its DNA, a philosophy deeply embedded in the squad. That oxygenation that came with the new coach has come in handy and I think Arturo has benefited him."

Still, Vidal may be on the move in the next transfer window as Barca look to raise funds for a move for a new striker, with Lautaro Martinez and Timo Werner two prime options.

Vidal could return to after playing for from 2011 to 2015, or he could head back to with Rueda revealing Dortmund's interest.

"As far as I know there is a chance of [Vidal] going back to Italy," Rueda said. "Dortmund was recently very very interested in him. But there is nothing concrete and you must have patience to reach a decision."

Vidal moved from Colo Colo in Chile to in 2007, where he stayed until he joined Juve four years later.