Borkelmans full of praise for 'amazing' Malaysia support

The Jordan head coach from Belgium was left very impressed by the fans of Malaysia after witnessing an amazing show of support from them.

For someone who has played for clubs like and the national team of , the atmosphere at Bukit Jalil National Stadium during Jordan's 1-0 win over Malaysia still managed to give Vital Borkelmans the goosebumps.

The Belgian was no doubt in a happy mood after the match where his side secured an narrow win over Malaysia thanks to Saeed Murjan's goal in the 7th minute of the match when the giant midfielder turned La'Vere Corbin-Ong inside the box to score but saw things in the stands which left him feeling rather impressed as well.

Over 14,000 fans turned up for this international friendly, many of whom are Malaysians and Borkelmans was charmed by the Ultras Malaya who as usual sang their hearts out throughout the match. The ultras produced another outstanding show of support, even adding to their repertoire of songs with some related to the Independence Day.

"I've played for a long time and I've also worked before in the national team of Belgium but what I saw today, I give a big big compliment to the supporters of Malaysia. What I saw next to the match, after the match was amazing. Also in the bad situation that you lose, you support always your team.

"I was looking then I was called to come (to the press conference), I could have stayed one hour listening to these guys and I have a lot of respect for these guys," said Borkelmans in the post-match press conference.

Back on the pitch, Borkelmans also praised the performance of Malaysia who put his team under intense pressure throughout the match. Admitting that his players lacked the physical fitness level that Malaysia had, he is of the opinion that Tan Cheng Hoe is one for Malaysia to keep going into the future.

"They have good quality but you saw how many times the decision pass is not good and the way to attack. But I think also the coach (Cheng Hoe) is good and I hope he can work like I work with the team and get the time. I think the coach can do something with the team and in the future you have good quality Malaysia national team," he explained.

Follow Goal Malaysia on Instagram