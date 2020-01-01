Bokiri and Abdulkareem score as Konak Belediyespor edge Adana İdmanyurduspor

The Nigerians were on target for their respective teams but they encountered misfortunes at the end of the contest on Sunday

Joy Bokiri was on target for Konak Belediyespor as they defeated Adana İdmanyurduspor 3-2 despite Ramat Abdulkareem's first goal of the season in Sunday's Turkish Bayanlar Ligi fixture.

The former youth internationals joined their Turkish outfits last summer but Abdulkareem was making her third start for struggling Adana since completing her work permit last month.

Following six defeats in a row, Ayla Izitas' ladies were bidding to return to winning ways in the fight against relegation but made a poor start as Bokiri gave the visitors the lead 15 minutes into the tie.

On the half-hour mark, Abdulkareem opened her account in with the equaliser for the hosts but their celebration was shortlived as Birgul Sadikoglu recovered Konak's lead four minutes later.

In the second half, Adana bounced back into the mix with a well-timed equaliser through Barsak Esroy in the 75minute but Sadikoglu struck 12 minutes from full-time to seal the victory for Konak.

With her latest goal against Adana, Nigeria's Bokiri, who was subbed in the 73rd minute, now has 10 goals in 14 appearances this term, alongside Esther Sunday.

On the other hand, Abdulkareem, who played from the start to the finish, now has one goal in three games for Adana, who are now bottom with six points from 15 games after their latest defeat.

After their fifth successive triumph on Sunday, Konak remain third with 31 points from 14 games and will face Kocaeli Bayan in their next league encounter on Wednesday.