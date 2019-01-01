Blow for Guinea as Diawara suffers knee injury in Roma draw

The 22-year-old midfielder is a huge doubt for Guinea’s forthcoming friendly games against Comoros and Chile in the next few days

Guinea have been dealt a huge blow after Amadou Diawara suffered a knee injury in ’s 1-1 draw against on Sunday.

Diawara who was making his third appearance in the this season, could only play 29 minutes of football before he was stretchered off at the Stadio Olimpico.

The summer-signing was in tears as he was whisked off to the Villa Stuart clinic in a medical vehicle for further examination and treatment.

Diawara was subsequently replaced by Mirko Antonucci as the Giallorossi grabbed a crucial point at home.

The injury comes as a blow for Guinea who initially invited the 22-year-old midfielder for their upcoming international friendly games against Comoros and , on October 12 and 15 respectively.

Although the severity of the damage has not been confirmed by Roma, Diawara is reportedly set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines.