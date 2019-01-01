Blow for Cote d’Ivoire as Serge Aurier may miss rest of Africa Cup of Nations

The right-back confirmed he may not recover in time to help the Elephants’ title bid after an injury against the Atlas Lions

Serge Aurier has disclosed that his 2019 could be over after injury forced him out in Cote d’Ivoire’s 1-0 defeat to .

The Hotspur man was forced to leave the turf after 70 minutes and was replaced by Mamadou Bagayoko as the Elephants bowed 1-0 to the Atlas Lions in Cairo.

Aurier came to 2019 after an injury-plagued season at White Hart Lane, during which he suffered various degrees of injuries.

“I think it may be over because I felt something. It may be a breakdown or a tear,” he told media after the game.

Article continues below

He later confirmed that further tests will be conducted to determine if he will recover in time to help the Elephant’s title bid.

The 26-year-old will be missing in action when Ibrahim Kamara’s men face Nambia in their make or break Group D game on Monday in Cairo.