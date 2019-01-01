Blow for Arsenal as injury rules Ceballos out of Leicester clash
Comments()
Getty Images
Arsenal have been dealt a blow ahead of Saturday's crunch meeting with Leicester City after midfielder Dani Ceballos was ruled out with a hamstring injury.
The Spain international limped off during the second half of Wednesday's draw with Vitoria in the Europa League.
And the Gunners have now confirmed that while the full extent of his injury is not yet known, the Real Madrid loanee will not be part of the squad for the trip to the King Power Stadium.
More to follow...