Blow for Arsenal as injury rules Ceballos out of Leicester clash

have been dealt a blow ahead of Saturday's crunch meeting with after midfielder Dani Ceballos was ruled out with a hamstring injury.

The international limped off during the second half of Wednesday's draw with Vitoria in the .

And the Gunners have now confirmed that while the full extent of his injury is not yet known, the loanee will not be part of the squad for the trip to the King Power Stadium.

More to follow...