Bizarre: fans were tricked out of their seats during a KKD match

Monday’s Keuken Kampioen Divisie clash between Jong FC Utrecht and Vitesse was interrupted by unusual scenes. Just before half-time, a group of Vitesse fans was first ordered out of the home stands and then completely removed from Stadion Galgenwaard.

Several Vitesse fans had been sitting in the home section at Stadion Galgenwaard, and they drew attention when the away supporters asked anyone backing Vitesse to stand up. The home section obliged, making their presence known. Attendance was thin, as Jong FC Utrecht typically draws few home fans.

Shortly before the interval, stadium stewards intervened, ordering the group to vacate the stand. They were initially told they could move to the away section, but that promise proved false.

This decision infuriated the away fans already in the away section, who responded with whistles and chants of “shame on you”.

One of the Vitesse fans later recounted the incident to Voetbalzone: “We were approached by a steward who initially seemed friendly. He gave us two options: leave the stadium or move to the away section.”

“At one point there were about fifty of us and we were all escorted out. It was just half-time and we thought we were going to the away section.”

Those hopes were dashed. “First we were made to line up in two rows while officials photographed our faces and ID cards. Then, suddenly, we were told to go home.” The group of Vitesse supporters was understandably frustrated.

One supporter vented on X: “Even the police want to ride our success—just kidding, they’re moving Vitesse fans from the home stand into an otherwise empty Galgenwaard. Sad. Very sad. Nothing was happening.”